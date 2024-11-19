Report: Bruins Fire Head Coach
The Boston Bruins certainly aren’t the worst team in the NHL to start the 2024-25 season, but they aren’t getting anywhere near the production they expected. Through 20 games the season, the Bruins are 8-9-3 and have been getting outscored 27-14 in their last seven outings.
The recent string of bad losses likely pushed the Bruins into panic mode and their head coach might be the target for change. According to a report from Rich Keefe of WEEI 93.7 FM, the Bruins have fired head coach Jim Montgomery.
Keefe said on radio that he wasn’t sure when an official announcement was coming, but Mongomery is reportedly out, and Joe Sacco is taking over.
Keefe referenced an official announcement might come during the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers matchup in the NBA. ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski said that would be an “on-brand” move by the Bruins to make the announcement during the basketball game.
Sacco has been an assistant coach with the Bruins since 2014 and was later elevated to associate coach. Sacco has history as an NHL head coach after being the bench boss of the Colorado Avalanche between 2009 and 2013.
Montgomery didn’t seem to be on too much of a hot seat when the 2024-25 season began, but the slow start has certainly forced the Bruins into some difficult decisions.
The 2024-25 season is Montgomery’s third season as head coach of the Bruins. Up to this point, he has put up a 120-41-23 record and was behind the bench for the best regular season ever recorded in the NHL.
In 2022-23, Montgomery’s first year in Boston, the Bruins posted a 65-20-15 record for 135 standings points. They lost in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to the Florida Panthers that year.
Before joining the Bruins, Montgomery spent a little over a season with the Dallas Stars. He led the stars to a 60-43-10 record in 114 games.
Nothing has been made official by the Bruins, but this will certainly be something to keep an eye on while everyone watches the defending champion Celtics host the 15-0 Cavaliers.
