Stars Sign Young Forward to Huge Extension
The Dallas Stars are having themselves quite the day.
Just after reportedly acquiring star forward Mikko Rantanen in a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Hurricanes, the Stars have now signed forward Wyatt Johnston to a five-year deal worth $42 million ($8.4 million per year), according to multiple reports. The new deal keeps Johnston, who was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason in Dallas through the 2029-30 season.
Johnston, 21, has emerged as one of the NHL's best young players and the future of the Stars franchise. The Toronto native has 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists) in 62 games this season, and is on pace to shatter his career-high. In 226 career regular-season games, Johnston has 165 points (79 goals, 86 assists) while averaging just over 17 minutes of ice time.
Additionally, Johnson has already proven to be a clutch playoff performer. In last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs, he had 16 points (10 goals, six assists) in 19 games to lead the Stars to the Western Conference Final.
Remember, Johnston isn't even 22 yet. This is just the start of what looks to be an outstanding career in Dallas.
With the extension to Johnston and the eight-year, $96 million ($12 million per year) extension for Rantanen, the Stars have dished out quite a lot of money on Friday. Their salary cap situation looks to be pretty tight for the next few years, especially with Tyler Seguin taking up $9.85 million in cap space until 2027 despite being injured often.
That said, Stars general manager Jim Nill is one of the very best in the league, winning the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year award in each of the past two years. He not only bolstered his team's chances at the Stanley Cup this season, but secured the future for at least half a decade. Needless to say, that's some pretty good work.
