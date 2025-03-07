TRADE: Sharks Send Scoring Winger to Senators
The Ottawa Senators continued their Trade Deadline makeover with a last-minute deal with the San Jose Sharks. The Sens are sending former second-round pick Zack Ostapchuk, along with forward Noah Gregor, and a second-round draft pick to the Sharks for scoring winger Fabian Zetterlund, Tristen Robins, and a fourth-round draft pick.
With limited time remaining in the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, it appears the Senators and Sharks were able to get this move done in time. The 25-year-old Zetterlund joins Ottawa as the next member of the team's top-six. Ottawa Sun reporter Bruce Garrioch was the first to report the deal.
Zetterlund may be 25, but he's a veteran winger in the NHL. Already in his fifth season, he's hitting his prime. Last year was a breakout offensive campaign, scoring 24 goals and 44 points in 82 games. Through 64 games this season, he has 17 goals and 19 assists for 36 points.
Heading to San Jose is 6'4" forward Ostapchuk. He was selected in the 2021 NHL Draft and accumulated 50 NHL games at age 21. This year, he's played 43 NHL games with the Senators and has four points. He should get a huge opportunity with the Sharks and adds to the team's rising core of players.
Joining him is forward Noah Gregor. The 26-year-old winger has played in 40 games this season with Ottawa, scoring four goals.
Zetterlund is in the final year of his current contract. The deal pays him an average annual value of $1.45 million, meaning he expects a significant raise on his next deal.
Adding Zetterlund is the second major move for the Senators on Trade Deadline day. The team traded for Dylan Cozens in a blockbuster deal with the Buffalo Sabres earlier. Cozens and Zetterlund are both 25 years old or younger, so they can factor into Ottawa's plans this year and moving forward. The top six has been reshaped in the matter of one day, and the Sens hope it's the right recipe to end their playoff drought.
