TRADE: Maple Leafs Add Defenseman From Bruins
The Toronto Maple Leafs squeaked in one last big-time move before the trade deadline involving division rival Boston Bruins. Just ahead of pencils down on the league, the Maple Leafs put in a move for Bruins’ defenseman Brandon Carlo.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, Carlo is a huge addition not only in size for the Maple Leafs, but a big pickup skill wise as they look to break the mold of playoff failures.
In 63 games played this season with the Bruins, Carlo has a goal and eight assists for nine total points, but 119 blocked shots and 64 hits. His 119 blocked shots led the Bruins by a wide margin and would sit second on the Maple Leafs lineup. Chris Tanev currently leads the Maple Leafs in blocked shots with 151.
Carlo has averaged 19:48 of ice time through his 617-game NHL career. Over the last nine years, Carlo has only played for the Bruins with 109 total points (29G-80A), 877 blocked shots, and 949 hits.
It’s not clear exactly what the Maple Leafs are sending to the Bruins in exchange for Carlo, but they pulled defenseman Conor Timmins off the ice mid-practice. Timmins has played 51 games on the Maple Leafs blue line this year with two goals and six assists for eight total points.
According TSN's Chris Johnston, forward Fraser Minten is also part of the return heading to Boston.
The Maple Leafs are doing everything they can to get over a playoff hunt and go on a real Stanley Cup run, and they believe Carlo can be a key piece to success.
