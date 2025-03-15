Offense Clicking As Hurricanes Win Sixth Straight
The Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 4-2. The win put another dagger into the Wings' playoff hopes and extended their winning streak to six games.
The Hurricanes were the subject of criticism at the NHL Trade Deadline for their handling of Mikko Rantanen. After subtracting the superstar forward, many doubted their postseason chances. In response, they've returned to their earlier season form and rattled off six straight victories.
Has any defender in the NHL been more impressive than Jaccob Slavin over the last two months? The Hurricanes' top defender stood out at the recent 4 Nations Face-Off tournament and has excelled since. He leads the team in ice time, and has 23 points in 66 games. His offense is a nice addition, but it's his ability to interrupt passes and stifle opposing forwards that makes him such a dynamic and elite blue liner.
And they're doing so with a whole team effort. Sure, they don't have a player averaging a point-per-game anymore. What they have instead is 11 different forwards with 10 goals or more. Offense by committee might be the best way to describe it, as it seems like every line is capable of scoring at any time.
That same committee approach is working in goal. Pyotr Kochetkov has effectively earned the starting role this season and he's risen to the occasion in the elevated role. He's won four straight starts, allowing two goals or less in each, and lowered his goals-against average to 2.43 on the season.
Providing support is veteran Frederik Andersen. He's won three straight starts and copying Kochetkov hasn't given up more than two goals in his last four starts. The 35-year-old net minder is healthy, and the duo he and Kochetkov formed has the potential to carry this team through the postseason.
Six wins later, and the Hurricanes are proving the doubters wrong. The team has 16 regular season games remaining and are jockeying for home-ice in the first round of the playoffs. They'll get the chance to make it seven wins in a row when they take on divisional opponent, the Philadelphia Flyers.
