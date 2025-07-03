Sharks Sign Veteran Defenseman
The San Jose Sharks have signed defenseman Dmitry Orlov to a two-year deal with an annual cap hit of $6.5 million, Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic reports.
Orlov, who turns 34 later this month, has been a strong two-way defenseman throughout his career. The Russian blue-liner has 76 goals and 327 points in 867 games while averaging just under 20 minutes of ice time. At 214 pounds, he's also not afraid to throw the body around.
In 2023, Orlov signed a two-year deal with an annual cap hit of $7.75 million with the Carolina Hurricanes as a free agent. Unfortunately, he didn't mesh too well with Rod Brind'Amour's defensive system. He scored a respectable six goals and 28 points in 76 games this season, but had an atrocious performance in Eastern Conference Final loss against the Florida Panthers, recording no points and a minus-4 rating in five games.
Again, though, Orlov has been a solid defenseman throughout his career, primarily with the Washington Capitals. The Sharks also need more bodies, as they're under the cap floor even after this signing, so adding Orlov couldn't hurt them.
Orlov is the second big-name defenseman to sign with San Jose this offseason after John Klingberg, who signed a one-year, $4 million deal on Tuesday.
