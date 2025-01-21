Surprise Team Named Fit for Canucks' J.T. Miller
All eyes are on the Vancouver Canucks as they hold one of the biggest trade pieces in the NHL and await the right time to make a deal. Star forward J.T. Miller has been the center of attention not only as a trade piece for the Canucks, but his ongoing feud with teammate Elias Pettersson.
With Miller emerging as the more likely option to be traded by the Canucks, teams have started to emerge as possible landing spots. A deal with the New York Rangers was close, but the trigger was never pulled.
The Rangers are still sniffing around a possible reunion with Miller, but a new face has entered the conversation as a perfect fit. According to the Athletic, the Utah Hockey Club make sense as Miller’s new home.
While Utah may not be a playoff contender, they’ve already shown signs of being an aggressive front office looking to spend money and build a winning team. Since relocating from Arizona, Utah has brought on the likes of Mikhail Sergachev and John Marino via trades.
General manager Bill Armstrong already said his team has the assets to take a swing ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline and they’re a team that could benefit from another punch of offense and a new name at center.
“Adding Miller would address Utah’s biggest need: strength down the middle,” the Athletic writes. “It would help to have another top-flight center in the top six.”
Utah’s defense is loaded and only going to get better as blue liners return to health, why not take a shot at a star forward?
Miller is having a down year, but a lot of the noise surrounding him and the team may be holding him back. Just last season, Miller posted 103 points (37G-66A) and not far removed from a 99-point campaign.
In 35 games this year, Miller has eight goals and 23 assists for 31 total points, which is below what’s expected, but certainly a good base a new team can build off of.
Even if Utah isn’t making the playoffs in their first season, Miller would be under contract for another five years after the 2024-25 season.
Utah may be a long shot in this scenario and not a match with what Miller is specifically looking for, but they’ll be a team to keep an eye on at the trade deadline no matter the situation.
