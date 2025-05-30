Will Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner Prioritize Money or Winning?
Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving made his intensions for this offseason clear, saying changes are coming to the team. With a promise of an overhaul within the Maple Leafs, all eyes turned to superstar forward Mitch Marner, who is most likely heading to free agency.
Coming off a 102-point season with the Maple Leafs, Marner is sure to be the top free agent on the market, but what does he view as the perfect fit? Will free agent Marner prioritize money, or hunting for a Stanley Cup? Are there any teams with the ability to offer both?
Marner has a chance to sign the largest free agent deal in NHL history, with salary estimates reaching as high as $14 million annually. Are there any true Cup contenders in the league capable of spending that kind of money?
The Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers have been labeled as early favorites as Marner Destinations. Being located in tax-free states have made places like Vegas and Florida attractive, but so too do their routine Cup contention.
The Golden Knights aren’t far removed from winning the Stanley Cup and the Panthers are heading to their third straight Cup Final appearance.
If Marner and his camp have their sights purely set on a championship run, he’ll likely sacrifice a few million dollars. Vegas and Florida would still be considered, but other teams like the Dallas Stars and Los Angeles Kings would welcome Marner if he takes the right discount.
If it’s just money that’s driving Marner, start glancing at teams in a rebuilding or growing phase. The Pittsburgh Penguins, Utah Mammoth, and Columbus Blue Jackets will all have the salary cap space, and could use a true superstar to help carry the torch into the future.
At least 20 teams across the NHL will have some sort of interest in Marner, and it will be fascinating to see which teams emerge as front-runners in the sweepstakes.
