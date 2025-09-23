One Move Every Metropolitan Division Should Make
The Metropolitan Division enters the upcoming NHL season as the weakest one. What was the powerhouse of the league several years ago is now a wide open race with multiple teams vying for the title of division winner and Stanley Cup threat. To achieve that, there is one obvious move that every Metropolitan Division should make before the NHL season begins.
Carolina Hurricanes - Incorporate Alexander Nikishin
The Carolina Hurricanes have a prized 23-year-old defenseman in Alexander Nikishin, but his first taste in the NHL was incredibly disappointing. He struggled while on the ice and found himself as a healthy scratch during the postseason.
This year, the Hurricanes have plans for Nikishin to have a permanent spot in the lineup. They can’t stop there, however. To get the most out of Nikishin, they need to find more playing time and special teams situations to deploy him.
Columbus Blue Jackets - Let Jet Greaves Challenge for Starting Goaltender Role
The Blue Jackets have a starting goalie in Elvis Merzlikins, but they also have a talented and athletic 24-year-old in Jet Greaves set to back him up. Greaves has been a monster in the AHL and looked impressive during his audition in the NHL last season. If he continues the progression at the rate he seems to be on, he could seriously challenge Merzlikins for the starting role. My advice for Columbus: let him.
New Jersey Devils - Sign Luke Hughes
I wish it was a spicier move for the Devils to make, but the most important thing is getting defenseman Luke Hughes signed before the season begins. The restricted free agent and the team have not found common ground all offseason, and with just weeks until the regular season begins, time is running out.
New York Islanders - Keep Matthew Schaefer in the NHL
The 2025 NHL Draft’s first-overall selection is ready to make the leap to the NHL. The Islanders are looking for that franchise rock for the next decade, and the hope is high that Matthew Schaefer can be that. He’s a teenager still, but he deserves the chance to be the next great rookie defenseman in the NHL.
New York Rangers - Give Gabe Perreault 15 Minutes of Ice Time Per Game
As my colleague Jennifer Streeter recently noted, rookie forward Gabe Perreault is a glimpse into a bright future in New York. The 2023 first-round pick is fighting for a spot on the NHL roster, a battle made tougher by new head coach Mike Sullivan's penchant for veterans over young players, but he's already making a big impression.
The Rangers need more skill throughout their top-nine forward group, which is why Perreault should stick around for the regular season. That’s not enough, however, as the Rangers need to give him solid ice time and opportunity to create offense for this team. If they do, they should find out quickly how impactful a player he can be for the organization.
Philadelphia Flyers - Acquire Devon Levi
The Philadelphia Flyers have hope that Samuel Ersson and Dan Vladar will be a much better tandem in goal than they had last year, but I’m not convinced. I think they need to take a swing, and target young Buffalo Sabres goalie Devon Levi. He hasn't taken the next step in Buffalo, but the potential is still there, and it might blossom in the right setting in Philadelphia.
Pittsburgh Penguins - Trade Evgeni Malkin
Stay with me, Penguins fans. This wasn’t how the end of Malkin’s career was supposed to go, but the Pens are stuck in the middle of a rebuild. Acquiring more assets and prioritizing the future is the team’s main priority, and the aging veteran will likely hold a trade value that surprises many. I can see a contending team parting with a conditional first-round pick or an intriguing prospect for Malkin’s services in a Stanley Cup run. It’s not the franchise-shifting return fans will want, but the Penguins could continue their rebuild by moving on from Malkin.
Washington Capitals - Acquire Jared McCann
The Capitals should be a contender in the division and conference again in 2025-2026, but there’s one potential weakness that could derail them. Alex Ovechkin is in his 21st season and the drop off could happen at any time, and the team received career-high seasons from multiple forwards.
The possibility that some of these players regress could totally swing the season in Washington, which is why adding a proven top-six goal scorer in Jared McCann from the Seattle Kraken would launch this team into Stanley Cup contender. McCann is a proven 25-goal and 60-point scorer who makes $5 million for two more seasons. He's a player every team covets, but the Capitals would be a perfect landing spot for the top-six winger.
