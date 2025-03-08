Senators Fan Tattooed Josh Norris' Face on Him Before Trade
One Ottawa Senators fan isn't having a good NHL trade deadline after a bold tattoo choice is coming back to bite him. After forward Josh Norris was moved to the Buffalo Sabres at the deadline, a picture emerged of a fan with a full-size tattoo of Norris' face tattooed to his stomach.
Bleacher Report Open Ice shared the photo of the fan taking a selfie with Norris' face displayed across his stomach.
"Thinking of that one Senators fan who has a real-sized tattoo of Josh Norris' head on his stomach," @peter_baugh wrote in a tweet within the picture.
Fans immediately had reactions to the situation.
"Best thing about the trade. I'm sold," @Cope847 wrote.
"Literal tears coming down my face," @Jenny_Oregan replied.
Norris and defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker were traded to the Sabres for forward Dylan Cozens, defenseman Dennis Gilbert, and a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.
Norris, 24, was second on the Senators with 20 goals this season. He also has 13 assists in 53 games. He's signed through the 2029-2030 season with an average salary of $7.95 million per year.
The Sabres are 24-31-6 at the trade deadline, but will use Nelson as a building block as they look to grow in the future.
