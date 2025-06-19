Senators Sign Key Winger to Contract Extension
The Ottawa Senators wasted no time getting their offseason going. Just days after the Florida Panthers were crowned the 2025 Stanley Cup champions, the Sens finalized an agreement with one of their pending restricted free agents.
The Senators reportedly signed winger Fabian Zetterlund to a new contract. According to insider Elliotte Friedman, Zetterlund agreed to a three-year extension that carries an average annual value of $4.275 million.
The Sens acquired Zetterlund from the San Jose Sharks at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, and he helped Ottawa break its playoff drought. Zetterlund netted 19 goals, 22 assists, and 41 points between the Sharks and Senators. This comes one season after he recorded a career-best 24 goals and 44 points. Along with forward Dylan Cozens, the Senators brought in two forwards in their mid-20s who can hopefully help the team compete for the next few seasons.
The deal has to be considered a success for both sides. Ottawa pays a very fair price for a quality winger in his prime years. At the same time, Zetterlund receives a massive pay bump that reflects the two-way game he provides. He figures to be a fixture in their top-six unit for the duration of the contract, offering above average puck control, skating, and power play specialties.
This is the second time Zetterlund has been involved in a significant trade. The New Jersey Devils initially drafted the 25-year-old winger, but he was part of the deal that brought power forward Timo Meier to New Jersey. He's accumulated 247 NHL games with the three franchises, scoring 52 goals and 116 points.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!