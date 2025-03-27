Flyers GM Addresses Firing of John Tortorella
With nine games remaining, the Philadelphia Flyers dismissed their head coach. John Tortorella was fired as he was about to finish his third season with the organization. The move came at a shocking point of the season, leaving multiple questions.
The move came almost immediately after the former Flyers coach made some questionable comments about the team's situation. While his words were slightly out of context, his frustration with the team's situation and continued losing was evident. The team's general manager, Daniel Briere, spoke to the media after making the move. In his press conference, he was asked about the comments and whether they factored into his dismissal.
"It's one of the things that's happened along the way," he said. "That's not the specific reason, and there's not one specific reason."
Briere's response seemed to be confirmation that the the relationship fissure wasn't new. Torts' comments were likely the icing on the cake, rather than the start of his firing.
What Briere also made clear was his respect and admiration for Tortorella. He complimented the veteran bench boss and credited Torts with making him a better GM.
"Torts is a complicated man," he said. "He's a complicated coach. He's a blast to work with because he challenges you. I truly believe he made me a better GM."
Briere also made it clear that Tortorella no longer was the coach to fit the next phase of the organizational rebuild. It makes sense, given Torts is a coach that's used to taking teams on the bubble and getting them over the hump. He's not ideally suited for a long-term rebuild, which Briere made clear he's focused on prioritizing in his next coaching search. One area that will be important is a coach who is an excellent teacher.
"We have a young team," he said. "A coach that can teach is going to be important to. start with."
In the meantime, the Flyers will play their remaining nine games under interim coach Brad Shaw. As for that young team, Briere has simple advice as they look to finish strong.
"Play for each other."
