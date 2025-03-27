Bruins Defenseman Fined for Incident Against Ducks
Michael Callahan isn’t far removed from his NHL debut as a member of the Boston Bruins, but the league has already started keeping an eye on the 25-year-old defenseman. In his 14th career game, the Bruins got routed by the Anaheim Ducks by a score of 6-2.
Tempers ran high between the Bruins and Ducks, and the NHL handed out a fine to Callahan. The NHL Department of Player Safety announced that Callahan was fined $2,018.23 for a cross-checking incident against Ducks’ forward Jansen Harkins.
According to the NHL, the incident occurred at the 13:56 mark of the second period. Callahan was given a four-minute double-minor penalty for high sticking on the play, but the league determined there was more to be punished.
The high-sticking/cross-checking incident wasn’t the last run in between Callahan and Harkins in the Ducks blowout victory. Early in the third period, with the Ducks up 5-1, Callahan and Harkins dropped the gloves for Callahan’s first career fight.
Originally a fifth-round pick (142nd overall) of the Arizona Coyotes in 2018, Callahan is a native of Massachusetts and has been a regular in the Bruins lineup over the last few games.
With only 14 career games under his belt, he is yet to score a point. The seven penalty minutes collected against the Ducks were the first of his career.
