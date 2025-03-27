ESPN to Debut Special Broadcast for Remaining Capitals Games
All eyes are on Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin as he closes in on hockey history, sitting just six goals shy of breaking the NHL’s all-time goals record. With 889 in his career, Ovechkin needs just six more to surpass Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894.
As Ovechkin crawls closer to the record, multiple Capitals game was picked up by national broadcasters. ESPN took on multiple extra Capitals games and recently announced a new way to witness history.
ESPN announced a special alternate broadcast called “OviCast” that is set to debut Thursday when the Capitals take on the Minnesota Wild.
“OviCast” is set to be split screen broadcast of every remaining Capitals game on ESPN for the remainder of the season. One of the screens will be the usual game broadcast, while the second screen will be an isolated camera following Ovechkin on the ice.
While the two camera angels are on the screen, ESPN will also display statistics and information revolving around Ovechkin and his historic chase.
“OviCast” will be exclusive to ESPN+ and available for five of the Capitals’ 11 remaining games. Following its debut against the Wild, the “OviCast” will return for Capitals’ showdowns with the Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Islanders, and Pittsburgh Penguins.
Ovechkin has been the center of attention in Washington all season, but the team has been following his lead. The Capitals were the first team to clinch a spot in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and could easily end the season as President’s Trophy winners as the team with the best regular season record.
Currently holding a 47-15-9 record, the only team in the NHL close to the Capitals is the Winnipeg Jets with a 49-19-4 record.
The Jets recently defeated the Capitals in overtime to clinch their own spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
