Islanders Prospect Powers BU to Opening Round Victory
The opening round matchup between Boston University and Ohio State University was a riveting one through two periods. The third period opened, and so did the floodgates for BU.
The game became a stomping of the Buckeyes, as the Terriers won 8-3 to move on to the next round of the NCAA Frozen Four tournament.
Leading the charge for BU was New York Islanders prospect Cole Eiserman. The freshman winger is one of the best goal scorers in the NCAA, a huge reason why the New York Islanders selected him in the first round of this past draft.
He lived up to the hype against OSU and scored two critical goals to lift the team to victory. The Buckeyes held the lead several times in the first and second period, but Eiserman and the Terriers wouldn't go away. Eiserman recorded the first goal of the game for BU, but his third period goal is a highlight-reel one.
Halfway through the third, BU picked up a two-goal lead. With the ice tilted in their favor, Eiserman carried the puck into the offensive zone to begin another chance. He beat the defender with a one-on-one move, but the puck dislodged towards the goal line. Sticking with the play, Eiserman beat the defenseman to the loose puck and, from the awkward angle, lifted the puck past the OSU goalie.
The goal gave the team a three-goal lead and ended any hope for Ohio State. With the win, BU sends a crystal clear message that they are a top team in this tournament. Their offense is dangerous and ready to strike. They now sit just one goal away from being one of the four teams to make it to the Frozen Four for the third straight season.
