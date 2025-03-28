Cornell Shocks Michigan State in Frozen Four Opener
The first upset of the NCAA Men's Frozen Four tournament is here. In a shocking twist, Cornell University took down the second-overall seed, Michigan State University, by a final score of 4-3.
Cornell's victory is a major upset, with many picking MSU as their 2025 National Champions. Cornell was unfazed by Michigan State's regular season record and program prowess, and the Big Red are now one win away from being one of the four teams in this year's Frozen Four.
The game-winning goal came in the most dramatic fashion. In the final minutes of the third period, Cornell drew a penalty. The Big Red power play had been silent for the first two and a half periods, but when the team needed them most they pulled through.
With 10 seconds remaining in the third period, Big Red forward Charlie Major had the puck on his stick, looking to make a play. He found a streaking Sullivan Mack with a beautiful back-door pass, and he slammed home the game-winning goal.
Ryan Walsh was a standout performer for Cornell in the victory. He led the team with two goals against MSU. His second of the game came with 7:32 remaining in the third period to tie the game once again for Cornell and set the stage for the game-winning goal several minutes later.
With their win over MSU, Cornell will now face Boston University. Cornell is red hot after winning the ECAC championship and this massive upset. They will meet a BU team that just exploded for eight goals in their opening-round contest.
