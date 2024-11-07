Flyers Sign Emergency Goalie for Lightning Game
The Philadelphia Flyers ran into a logistical issue ahead of their road contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Flyers goalie Aleksei Kolosov suffered an injury during morning skate and was later ruled out against the Lightning.
Since the teams are in Tampa Bay, the Flyers likely wouldn’t be able to get another goalie to the arena in time for puck drop to serve as backup. Without a viable option in close proximity, the Flyers have signed an emergency backup goalie.
The Flyers announced the signing of Kyle Konin to an amateur tryout deal and will serve as backup against the Lightning. Ivan Fedotov is slated to serve as the Flyers starter.
This isn’t the first time Konin has suited up as an emergency backup goalie in Tampa Bay. The first came in December of 2021 for the St. Louis Blues and most recently for the Lightning in April of 2024. Despite serving as EBUG twice, he has not recorded a second of ice time in the NHL.
The 26-year-old Konin played college hockey for Grand Valley State University for the 2019-20 season.
The Flyers have stated that Kolosov is only out on a day-to-day basis. The usual starter Sam Ersson has been out with a lower-body injury of his own.
Hockey fans love a good backup goalie and the Flyers and Lightning suddenly have a game to keep a close eye on.