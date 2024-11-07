Predators Season on the Line Against Panthers
The Nashville Predators are only 13 games into the 2024-2025 season, but it already feels like their season is on the line. Sitting in the basement of the Central Division with a 4-8-1 record, this has been anything but the start the organization envisioned.
It may be an unusual position for the Predators to be in, but the outcome of their next game against the Florida Panthers could make or break their season. Taking on the defending Stanley Cup champions is a measuring stick for every team in the league, but that doesn't mean everyone will be pleased with the results.
Barry Trotz, Predators' General Manager, has vocalized his displeasure with his team's performance. When he spent over $100 million in free agency to upgrade the team at forward and defense, it was in an effort to unseat the defending champs. Now, it appears those moves could have been made in vain if the team doesn't turn it around soon and that begins with a matchup against the Panthers.
In order to turn it around, the Preds need more from their biggest free agent signing, Steven Stamkos. The former captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning signed a four-year, $32 million deal with Nashville this summer. So far, he's scored just three goals in the first 13 games.
There's hope that he may be turning things around slowly. He's scored two goals in his last five games. The Lightning's all-time leading scorer has a history of putting the puck in the net, and the Predators need history to repeat if they want to remain competitive this season.
Yes, it's still early, but the Predators are quickly letting this season slip away. The Central Division is loaded. The Winnipeg Jets are the best team in the NHL, the Minnesota Wild are exceeding all expectations, and the Dallas Stars remain a threat. If the Predators don't come up with a win against the Panthers, the team's rough start quickly turns into the season on the ropes of being wasted.
