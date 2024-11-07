Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews' Status Remains Uncertain
The Toronto Maple Leafs were forced to face off against the Boston Bruins without their captain Auston Matthews, but they faired just fine. The Maple Leafs trounced the Bruins with a 4-0 win, including three goals on the man advantage from one of the NHL’s worst power play units.
Matthews sat out that game with an upper-body injury and the Maple Leafs didn’t suspect he would be out very long. Despite the injury not being classified as “long-term,” there is still a chance Matthews misses the Maple Leafs’ weekend games.
According to TSN’s Chris Johnston, Matthews’ status still isn’t certain ahead of the Maple Leafs’ back-to-back games.
“I wouldn’t expect Matthews to play Friday when the Leafs host Detroit,” Johnston said. “They have another game Saturday against Montreal. Still potentially a chance he gets into that one, but that will be determined on Friday.”
Johnston said it will be up to how Matthews feels on Friday, if he hits the ice at all and get a feel for where he is in his recovery. Matthews has apparently been nursing this injury since training camp, and may be a reason for his slow start.
In 13 games played, the Maple Leafs’ superstar has scored five goals and six assists for 11 total points. That’s pretty good, but not anywhere near the expectation for Matthews. He and the Maple Leafs also sport one of the NHL’s worst power plays.
Even after three power play goals against the Bruins, their 14.89% sits 26th out of 32 teams.
According to Johnston, this specific injury isn’t a wrist problem that has bothered Matthews in the past.
There is still belief that Matthews won’t be off the ice for too much longer, but any amount of time missed by one of the game’s best goal scorers is tough for the Maple Leafs.
