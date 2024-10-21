Philip Broberg Has Taken Off With Blues
The St. Louis Blues had high expectations for defenseman Philip Broberg when they acquired him his offseason, and at least so far, he's exceeded them.
Through his first six games with his new team, Broberg has the most assists (five), points (six, tied with Jordan Kyrou) and the highest plus/minus rating (+6, tied with Pavel Buchnevich). Perhaps most impressively, the 23-year-old has scored in every game this season, tying the franchise record for longest point streak to start a season by a blue-liner. He's averaged 19:42 of ice time per game, but notched well over 20 minutes in each of the last two contests.
Needless to say, the Blues are very happy with their new acquisition.
"He had an outstanding game again tonight," head coach Drew Bannister said after Saturday's 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. "He's just continuing to build his game and get better and confidence goes a long way at this level. He's playing extremely well. Like all of our players right now when we're playing that way, we're able to have success."
St. Louis took a gamble acquiring Broberg, as they not only signed him to a two-year deal worth $9.16 million ($4.58 million AAV), but also sent a second-round pick to the Edmonton Oilers as compensation for the offer sheet. With the way he's playing, that price tag is a bargain.
Broberg wasn't the only offer sheet acquisition, as St. Louis also signed forward Dylan Holloway away from Edmonton on a two-year, $4.58 million deal ($2.29 million AAV) and gave up a third-round pick. Holloway, 23, has also been a solid addition, scoring his first goal as Blue in Saturday's game. Like many others, he too is extremely impressed with Broberg's play.
"Broby's been so good," Holloway said. "I've been telling people too (that) I've been a 'Broby' fan. It's nice to see him getting the success that he deserves. I'm sure there's more to come from him.
"He's just playing with so much confidence right now. He's confident in his ability to make those plays. It's pretty special to see. I'm pumped for 'Broby.'"
As of Sunday evening, St. Louis 4-2-0 and fifth in the Central division with eight points. It's a long season ahead, and many see the Blues missing the playoffs, but Broberg and co. will have something to say about that.
