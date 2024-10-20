Jets Fans Taunt Former First-Round Pick
When the Winnipeg Jets welcomed the Pittsburgh Penguins for their first matchup of the 2024-2025 season, the biggest question was whether forward Rutger McGroarty would be in the lineup. A former first-round pick of the Jets in 2022, he was traded to Pittsburgh over the summer for 2023 first-round pick Brayden Yager in a swap of top prospects. It was a bitter end to McGroarty's brief time with the Jets' organization, as he made it clear he wouldn't sign an entry-level contract with them.
The result of the offseason moves turned most Jets' fans against McGroarty and they were likely looking forward to booing and jeering the 20-year-old winger. Unfortunately for Jets' fans, McGroarty was sent to the Penguins' AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre and he didn't make the trip to Winnipeg for the unwelcome homecoming.
Despite McGroarty's absence, the Winnipeg faithful made sure to let the Penguins know their feelings. Carter Brooks of The Hockey News shared a clip of the Jets' arena during the game. "Where is Rutger?" chants showered down and then were shortly followed up by "Yager's better!"
The most humorous part about the chants raining down in the Canada Life Centre is the timing of them. The fans started hurling this down during the third period of the Jets' contest against the Penguins. To add insult to injury, the Jets were already up by a goal in the game as well.
While the Jets' fans have their minds made up on who won the McGroarty-Yager trade, the truth is that a verdict has not been rendered on this deal. McGroarty made the Pens' opening night roster, but only lasted three games in the NHL before being sent to the AHL for more playing time.
Meanwhile, Yager is still developing in major junior hockey. He returned to the Western Hockey League (WHL) for his fourth season with the Moose Jaw Warriors, and he's hoping to make his final junior season count. Next year, he will contend for a NHL roster spot with the Jets, but that's still some time away.
Until both players fully establish themselves as NHL players or fail along the way, this is a simple swap of young, unproven players. But Jets' fans are likely to continue holding a grudge against McGroarty along the way.
