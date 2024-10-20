Predators Must Address Key Position
The Nashville Predators made multiple huge moves over the offseason to add big names throughout their roster. Despite the additions of Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault, and Brady Skjei, the Predators have started the season 0-5-0.
The Predators are one of two teams across the NHL still without a win, and there is one clear issue holding Nashville back. The depth at center is a bit weak, forcing Tommy Novak in the top six.
Ryan O’Reilly is a quality top-line center, and Novak is definitely a serviceable option, just not in his current role. Novak has scored two of the Predators’ 10 total goals, but he still doesn’t strike fear as a face in the top six.
Behind Novak are two more quality depth centers in Colton Sissons and Michael McCarron. Again, solid centers, but the Predators could use a boost in the position.
The NHL trade block isn’t active yet, but when things start kicking off, the Predators will want to look into top six centers.
Searching for new faces does assume the Predators will be buyers at the deadline. In order to be buyers, they’ll need to start finding some success in the win column. They have what it takes to be one of the best teams in the NHL, they just need to start getting the right results. The new additions should pay off soon, they have a perennial Norris Trophy candidate in Roman Josi, and one of the NHL’s top goalies in Juuse Saros.
The expectations are high in Nashville and they’re yet to reach their full potential.
Bolstering that crucial position could be the difference between a deep postseason run or completely missing the playoffs. The poor 0-5-0 start has put the Predators in an early hole that they’ll need to climb out of.
There is plenty of season to go and a ton of runway to work with, but once the Predators turn into buyers, adding a top-six center will make a world of difference. The potential is through the roof, they just need the pieces to fall into place.
