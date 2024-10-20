Penguins Make Goalie Change
Goaltending has become the main point of focus for the Pittsburgh Penguins as they start the 2024-25 season 3-3-0. Starting goalie Tristan Jarry hasn’t been good, backup Alex Nedeljkovic has been injured, and rookie Joel Blomqvist has been earning his stripes.
With Jarry’s production taking a huge dip, and Nedeljkovic returning to health, the Penguins have a big decision to make. As they embark on a four-game road trip through Western Canada, the Penguins are carrying three goalies.
Head coach Mike Sullivan refused to announce the Penguins starting goalie for their contest against the Winnipeg Jets. As the Penguins took to the ice for warmups, it appeared Jarry was given the short end of the stick.
Nedeljkovic led the team out, indicating he is the Penguins’ starter making his season debut, with Blomqvist also present. Jarry is scratched from the game and will not be suiting up for the Penguins.
Jarry pretty much had his job stolen from him by Nedeljkovic in the final stretch of the 2023-24 season. Nedeljkovic played the final 13 games of the year including back-to-backs and the meaningless 82nd game of the season.
The Penguins entered the 2024-25 season with an open competition between the pipes and Jarry was initially given pole position. It didn’t take long for him to fall out of favor.
In three games, Jarry has a 1-1-0 record with a .836 save percentage and 5.47 goals against average. He’s allowed 12 goals in his three appearances.
Blomqvist has played four games with a 2-2-0 record, .908 save percentage, and 3.16 goals against average.
When the Penguins announced Nedeljkovic was returning from injury, it immediately made things interesting. The Penguins decided to keep carrying each of their netminders as they head out west.
Forward Michael Bunting was also healthy scratched from the Penguins lineup.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!