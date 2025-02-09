Penguins Claim Former Utah Defenseman
The Pittsburgh Penguins roster has been under construction for the last couple of seasons and the changes continue as they claim a defenseman off of waivers from the Utah Hockey Club. The Penguins are adding 23-year-old Vladislav Kolyachonok from Utah after they placed him on waivers.
Kolyachonok has played in 23 games this season on Utah’s blue line and has picked up two goals and three assists for five total points. The 2024-25 season is Kolyachonok’s fourth season in the NHL, but he’s only played 62 games through his whole career.
Over that time, Kolyachonok has picked up four goals and eight assists for 12 total points.
Kolyachonok was originally a second-round pick (52nd overall) of the Florida Panthers in 2019, but he never suited up for them.
The Panthers traded Kolyachonok in July of 2021, shortly before making his NHL debut during the 2021-22 season.
The Penguins have seen plenty of changes to their lineup in the last few years with trades, free agent signings, and various waiver claims. Most of the additions the Penguins have made have followed a specific type.
Young players who have what it takes to play in the NHL, but may be falling out of favor with their team. Kolyachonok fits that kind of mold as the Penguins look to continue building for the future.
Kolyachonok has a contract that lasts through the upcoming 2025-26 season.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!