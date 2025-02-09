Islanders Take Forward Off Trade Market, Change Mindset
New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson has been a top name to watch as the NHL’s trade deadline looms. Teams have shown an interest in the Islanders veteran, and he quickly emerged as a top trade candidate. In the final year of his contract and having never played for a team other than the Islanders, the time seemed right for a change.
Despite a desire from teams around the NHL, the Islanders might be going in an unexpected direction. A source with RG noted that the Islanders might aim to be buyers at the NHL’s trade deadline, and that might include signing Nelson to a contract extension.
“There is a good chance the Islanders extend Nelson to a short-term deal,” a source said to RG. “It is unlikely he agrees to a two-year deal, but there is an option for a three-year extension with the team right now.”
Elliotte Friedman had a very similar statement on Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines.
“Brock Nelson is the one that a lot of people are watching to see what happens to him,” Friedman said. “I think the Islanders are about to begin a real attempt to try to sign him. And we’ll see how that develops over the next couple of weeks.”
Nelson is playing in the final year of a six-year deal that earned him $6 million annually. At 33 years old, Nelson may not have much NHL left ahead of him, making him an attractive veteran piece for a number of Stanley Cup-contending teams.
The Islanders are still in the playoff hunt, but the Eastern Conference is so tight, it won’t be an easy race. And the injuries are piling up on Long Island.
Nelson has posted 35 points (17G-18A) in 55 games this season and is about to represent the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Even if it’s a short-term extension, the Islanders may be taking Nelson off of the trade block in hopes of sneaking into the playoffs with a key piece of their lineup that has been around for 12 seasons already.
