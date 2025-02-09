Predators Forward Becomes Next Trade to Watch
The build-up to this year's NHL Trade Deadline has already been a wild ride, but the Nashville Predators haven't been one of the teams involved. That doesn't mean they will remain dormant in the trade market, however. In fact, the organization has a forward that is likely to draw more and more interest in the coming weeks.
There hasn't been much chatter regarding Predators forward Tommy Novak this season, but with the deadline just a few weeks away he is certain to generate more inquiries. The 27-year-old, American-born forward is the exact type of player a contending team could pull the trigger on. Through 45 games this year, he's scored 11 goals and added eight assists for 19 points. He's netted 10 goals or more for the third straight campaign.
There are several reasons why Novak could be on the move, aside from the fact that Nashville is out of the playoff race. The first is that Novak is the ideal middle-six forward. A center and winger combo, he's probably best suited for a third-line role, but he can play on a team's second-line wing with other play-driving forwards. While he's on a slightly decreased pace in 2024-2025, he's coming off back-to-back 15+ goal and 40+ point seasons. He can certainly crack that 20-goal mark as well in the right situation, but it's unclear if Nashville is the organization where he can do that.
According to MoneyPuck's data, he's consistently averaged an expected goals per 60-minute rate between 0.88 and 0.91 over his three full seasons in the NHL. His actual goals per 60 minutes have been 1.36 and 1.07, and so far this season is 1.02.
To put that in perspective, both his expected and actual goals per 60 minutes are better than multiple players who have skated the same amount or more total ice time. The list includes veterans like Nick Bjugstad of the Utah Hockey Club, Zemgus Girgensons of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Viktor Arvidsson of the Edmonton Oilers, and Adam Gaudette of the Ottawa Senators.
Another tantalizing reason teams are going to offer something for Novak is his contract. Signed for two more seasons after this one, he makes an average salary of $3.5 million. With the news of the salary cap taking such a significant jump, Novak's deal is a bargain for what he provides and the control an organization woud have.
The biggest question is how high do the Predators value him? If he's not a crucial part of their future plans, this deadline would be the time to acquire value from a team that missed out on landing one of the biggest names. If he is a part of their future plans, however, it will squash any potential deal before it gets going. The ball is in Nashville's court at the moment, but don't be shocked when Tommy Novak's name pops up more in trade chatter over the coming weeks.
