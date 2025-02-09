Canadian Teams Linked to Blackhawks Forward
The Chicago Blackhawks are again near the bottom of the league and have started selling off pieces of their roster ahead of the trade deadline. There’s no doubt the Blackhawks will try and reload next season, but for now, they’re listening to calls about some of their key players.
According to Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet’s Saturday Headlines, Blackhawks forward Ryan Donato is catching trade interest from a number of teams. Friedman says some Canadian teams may be in the mix as Donato continues to grow his trade stock.
“I think a few of the Canadian teams are looking around on him,” Friedman said. “I think Edmonton [Oilers] is one of them. And he is doing nothing to hurt his value.”
Donato has been putting up solid numbers on an especially bad Blackhawks team. With goals in each of his last three games, he has eight points in his last four games played (4G-4A).
In 53 games played, Donato is the third-most productive point producer with 19 goals and 18 assists for 37 total points.
Donato’s trade value takes another jump when you notice he’s in the final year of his contract at just $2 million. At 28 years old, Donato is set to become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the end of the season and could be a quality rental piece for a Stanley Cup contending team.
“Because of the price and the fact he’s a UFA, he’s going to be a pretty effective piece,” Friedman said. “I think a few of the Canadian teams are around.”
Donato has struggled to really stick with a team over the course of his eight-year NHL career. In 456 games, he’s played with the Blackhawks, Seattle Kraken, San Jose Sharks, Minnesota Wild, and Boston Bruins.
In that time he has scored 96 goals and 106 assists for 202 total points.
