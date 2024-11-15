Penguins Already Shifting Focus Past Season
It might be a tough pill to swallow for many, but it might be the right time for the Pittsburgh Penguins to tear things down as look to the future. The Penguins are 6-9-3 with no real signs of improving and have a number of key faces that could fetch large returns on the trade market.
The Penguins already opened the floodgate of trades by sending Lars Eller back to the Washington Capitals for a couple of draft picks. If more trades are on the horizon, what kind of solutions are president and general manager Kyle Dubas looking for?
When Dubas arrived in Pittsburgh, his focus was to find success right away in the final years of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin while restocking the shelves for the future. According to Daren Dregger on TSN’s Insider Trading, the focus may have completely turned to looking ahead.
“He knows what he’s dealing with,” Dreger said. “He’s got the Hall of Famers there. But he also recognizes that given his contract status, the length of his contract, this is going to be a complex project of work. He wants young NHL players are draft picks to build for a better future.”
The first sign of Dubas turning to the future was put on display when he didn’t get another player in return for Eller. Rather he scooped a couple of draft picks for 2025 and 2027 while promoting a young forward to fill the roster space.
Sam Poulin was that young player, who is arguably on his last chance with the Penguins. Poulin is 23 years old with just seven games of NHL experience under his belt over the last three seasons.
Behind Poulin is a slew of youngsters that have budding NHL talent or are among the organization’s top prospects. The Penguins aren’t completely throwing in the towel on the season, but they’re going to give their youth a chance.
If they help out and the Penguins turn things around, that’s great. If things keep going south, there won’t be too many disappointed by the results. Dubas and the Penguins are looking to the future, and they’ll likely be a team to watch as the trade deadline approaches.
