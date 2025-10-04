Penguins Entering Next Chapter in Rebuilding Process
The Pittsburgh Penguins made a handful of roster moves as the organization solidifies their opening night roster. Aside from a few impressive prospects, the one notable player cut from the roster is veteran defender Ryan Graves. He could be claimed by another team, but his bloated contract means he will most likely head to Wilkes-Barre to play for the Penguins AHL team.
The Penguins will kick off their regular season against the New York Rangers. Not only will they begin the 2025-2026 season in that divisional contest, they will also start the long journey as they enter the next chapter of their rebuilding process.
Unfortunately for the Penguins and its fanbase, this next chapter won’t be pretty. Granted, the past three seasons of missing the postseason haven’t been enjoyable, but the descent into the bottom of the standings is officially here.
Bottom-Feeders
The Penguins won’t want to admit this, but the group they are entering the season with is designed to lose. The organization knows where they stand: Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are playing their 20th season together. Crosby is the only one still on top of his game. Behind him, it’s a rough looking roster.
Malkin is likely to be traded for draft picks this season, a reality no one could have predicted when they first selected him in 2004 and watched as he helped guide them to three Stanley Cups.
Letang has battled through some of the most dangerous injuries, like multiple strokes and blood clots, to continue his NHL career. He’s still a viable NHL defenseman, but his contract is much too expensive for the production and game he brings.
And those are the three best players on the roster. Players like Richard Rakell and Bryan Rust are strong contributors as well, but they do nothing to impose fear in the opposing defense.
Goaltending Woes
What makes this team unquestionably destined for the bottom of the standings is their goaltending. Perhaps it’s more accurate to describe it as a lack of goaltending. Tristan Jarry is still on the roster, and with no way to get out of his contract, they have no choice but to let the mediocre goalie steal starts. His tandemmate for the year is expected to be Arturs Silovs, a goalie who has the potential to become a starter, but hasn’t quite reached that potential.
Complicating the matter is the young goalies they have developing behind them. Joel Blomqvist, who made his NHL debut last season, is stuck behind Jarry and Silovs. Sergei Murashov, who is the team’s best goaltending prospect, will spend the season in the AHL adjusting to his first full season in North America.
Add it all up, and it’s clear where the Penguins are heading. Maybe it’s an express route to the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, a draft that just happens to boast one of the promising prospects and classes in recent memory. Maybe it’s just the next step in a slow-churning process. Either way, the Pens are in the next stage of the dreaded and long-feared rebuild in Pittsburgh.
