Penguins’ Sidney Crosby Drawing Big Comparison
Sidney Crosby has been the face of the Pittsburgh Penguins for over two decades and even at the age of 38, he is still one of the most talked about players in the sport. Not only is Crosby still a popular name in the game, but the Penguins captain is also still one of the best players in the NHL.
Already a top-10 point scorer in league history, Crosby isn’t taking his foot off the gas as he continues to set himself apart with the Penguins. In 80 games played last season, Crosby put up 33 goals and 58 assists for 91 points.
Crosby’s 91 points led the Penguins by a wide margin and was his third straight 90-plus-point season. With the production still rolling in at his age, Crosby is being compared to one of the most iconic names in all of sports.
If you ask Crosby’s agent Pat Brisson, seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady comes to mind.
“He continues to be such a difference maker,” Brisson told Pierre LeBrun of the Athletic. “Like a Tom Brady, that’s how I look at it.”
Brady played 23 seasons in the NFL and up until his last snap at the age of 45 he was no doubt one of the best players in the sport.
Over the course of his career, Brady led the league in completed passes just twice, his final two years.
Crosby may not be leading the NHL in any big stats like that, but he is still producing at a high level with no signs of slowing down.
More than just his offensive production late into his career, there is another angle in which Crosby is gaining a comparison to Brady. After winning six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots, Brady left to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Brady’s skill didn’t deteriorate in Tampa Bay, in fact, he continued to flourish, leading the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory following the 2020 season.
Brady left the place he called home for his entire career, while still among the best in the game, and went on to win another championship. That is the exact path many want Crosby to take.
While he isn’t advocating for a move out of Pittsburgh, Brisson does believe Crosby should be a playoff regular.
“It’s always a possibility you know?” Brisson said. “I maintain the same position that I do believe that he should be playing playoff hockey every year. In my opinion.”
The Penguins have missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons and the stretch will likely reach four following the 2025-26 season. Crosby’s top goal has always been to win, and the Penguins aren’t doing much of that right now.
Crosby is a loyal player and has committed 20 seasons to the Penguins with a few more on the way. But, will the Brady comparison become clearer down the line?
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!