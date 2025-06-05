Penguins Explain Dark Hose HC Hiring
The Pittsburgh Penguins recently announced the hiring of former New York Rangers assistant Dan Muse as their newest head coach. While the Penguins established Muse as their 23rd head coach in franchise history, he was a name almost no one saw coming in Pittsburgh’s coaching search.
From the moment the Penguins parted ways with long-time head coach Mike Sullivan, they started getting linked to numerous head coach hopefuls. From top coaching free agents like Rick Tocchet and Jay Woodcroft to a possible first-timer like Mitch Love, the penguins cast a very wide net looking for their Sullivan replacement.
With so many names linked to the Penguins, how did a dark horse candidate secure the job in Pittsburgh? According to Penguins president and general manager Kyle Dubas, Muse’s ability to work with and develop young players helped give him an edge during the interview process.
“During this process, we met with many candidates who we felt would have been a fit as the next head coach of the Penguins, but ultimately, Dan Muse stood out as the best choice,” Dubas said. “What separated Dan was his ability to develop players, win at all levels where he has been a head coach and his consistent success coaching special teams in the NHL. From his success in developing college and junior players, to his impactful work with veteran players during his time in the NHL, Dan has shown a proven ability to connect with players at all stages of their careers and help them to reach their potential.”
The Penguins are a team in transition after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the third straight year. Superstar captain Sidney Crosby is still around, but the Penguins are planning on taking a huge turn towards their youngsters and prospects.
Over the course of his coaching career, Muse has spent numerous seasons with young and developmental teams. Between the NCAA’s Yale University, the USHL’s Chicago Steel, and the United States Development Team, Muse is an unexpected but useful choice for the Penguins.
More than just a good voice for the Penguins youngsters, Muse has a resume of success with special teams thanks to being an assistant coach at the NHL level.
“Additionally, his leadership of special teams units at the NHL level in both Nashville [Predators] and New York produced elite results consistently,” Dubas said “His overall body of work, attention to detail and vision for our group showed us that he is the best coach to take our team forward.”
Muse wasn’t a name too many people were aware of during the Penguins’ search, but he’s been chosen to carry the torch as Pittsburgh enters a new era of hockey.
