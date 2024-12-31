Maple Leafs May Ask Forward to Skip 4 Nations Face-Off
Will Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews play in the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off? That's the overhanging question for the Leafs superstar and top player for the United States team. With Matthews set to miss a fifth straight game after missing nine games during the month of November, the health status of the scoring center is completely up in the air.
It's possible that the Maple Leafs ask Matthews to skip the upcoming international tournament in favor of two extra weeks of rest and recovery. Leafs analyst David Alter joined TSN's First Up to discuss the latest ongoings in Toronto. The topic of the team captain and his injury issues obviously was an important one, and when Alter was asked about the possibility of Matthews missing the event, he stated that he believes it's possible, but dependent on Matthews.
"I think there's going to be a deeper conversation just based on where they are and how he feels," he said. "It's really going to come out to how he feels and really if he wants to play in it or not. If it means a lot to him and he feels like he can go, it's going to happen."
There is a lot of speculation in the conversation between Alter and the hosts of First Up, but the sentiment is clear: Matthews is not a guarantee to participate in the 4 Nations Face-Off.
"Maybe you just err on the side of caution and use those two weeks to really, fully get the rest," he said. "I think a lot of it is going to come down to how Auston Matthews feels and how passionate he is about playing in the tournament."
It's been an up-and-down first season as captain for Matthews. Health issues have derailed what was supposed to be an encore to his 69-goal, Rocket Richard Trophy-winning campaign last year. When he is available for the Leafs, he continues to score and produce points. In 24 games he has 11 goals and 23 points. He won't play in the team's final regular season contest of 2024, but the hope is that the Leafs have him back when the calendar flips.
