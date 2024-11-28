Potential Landing Spots for Penguins Top Defenseman
The Pittsburgh Penguins have already shown a deal great activity on the trade market with multiple moves before and around the quarter-mark of their season. More moves are likely ahead for the Penguins as the 2024-25 season already appears to be a lost cause, and top defenseman Marcus Pettersson may be a top name to watch around the trade deadline.
With Pettersson catching a ton of attention, where could he fit the best as the Penguins likely look to make a deal with their top defensive defenseman?
Winnipeg Jets
The Winnipeg Jets recently revealed that blue liner Dylan Samberg will be out long-term with a broken foot. Without Samberg, a hole has formed on the Jets’ left side. Considering their the top team in the NHL with an 18-4-0 record, there’s not doubt the Jets will be buyers at the deadline.
Insiders have already linked the Jets to Pettersson and the loss of Samberg only makes it more plausible that he’s on their radar.
Edmonton Oilers
While the Jets have been linked to Pettersson, the Edmonton Oilers are a team that has reportedly expressed a real interest in him. The Oilers haven’t had the start to the 2024-25 season they would have liked after reaching Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, but they’re slowly starting to work their way back into playoff contention.
A boost to their defensive game would go a long way in Edmonton, especially if they’re still struggling to get solid goaltending out of Stuart Skinner.
Vancouver Canucks
Jim Rutherfod does love a good former Penguin. As president of the Vancouver Canucks, Rutherford has brought plenty of Penguins alumni along with him. Any time a Penguins player hits the block or free agency, it’s fair to assume the Canucks will have an interest.
As it turns out, the Oilers aren’t the only team already showing their interest. The Canucks have Pettersson on their radar and would love to take a swing at bolstering their defensive corps.
There are sure to be a ton of teams reaching out to the Penguins and discussing deals for Pettersson. He’s going to be a top trade asset leading up to the deadline and someone the Penguins know they can get a solid return for.
