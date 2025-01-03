Sabres and Penguins Swap Minor League Players

🚨 TRADE ALERT!



🔹 The @BuffaloSabres have traded D Colton Poolman to @penguins in exchange for F Bennett MacArthur.

🔹 Additionally, we have acquired F Jagger Joshua from @WBSPenguins in exchange for future considerations.



Both MacArthur and Joshua will report to Rochester. pic.twitter.com/QkLwOCtvaH