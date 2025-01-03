Sabres and Penguins Swap Minor League Players
The Buffalo Sabres and Pittsburgh Penguins joined forces for a trade that will have an impact on their minor league rosters. In a one-for-one deal, the Sabres have acquired forward Bennett MacArthur, and the Penguins have acquired defenseman Colton Poolman.
Forward Jagger Joshua is also involved in the deal, moving from the Penguins organization to the Sabres in exchange for future considerations.
23-year-old MacArthur joins the Sabres organization after never playing higher than the American Hockey League Level for a handful of games. The 2024-25 season was his first with the Penguins organization, and he played just 28 games with their ECHL affiliate the Wheeling Nailers.
In those 28 games, MacArthur scored three goals and seven assists for seven total points. Before joining the Penguins, he spent time with the minor league affiliates of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes.
Over the last pair of seasons, MacArthur has spent most of his time in the ECHL with the Orlando Solar Bears and Allen Americans. He also played six games at the AHL level with the Syracuse Crunch but didn’t record a point.
Joshua spent most of his professional hockey career with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL. In 63 games last season, he scored 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points and recorded 93 penalty minutes.
MacArthur and Joshua will join the Sabres organization and go straight to their AHL affiliate, the Rochester Americans.
Poolman is also starting his new tenure at the AHL level, heading to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. At 29, Poolamn was in the midst of his first year with the Sabres organization. He played the previous four with the Calgary Flames AHL affiliates.
In 218 career games at the AHL level, Poolman has recorded 40 points from the blue line.
Poolman is in the final year of his contract and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 season.
