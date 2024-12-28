Sabres Show Life in Dominant Win Over Blackhawks
The Buffalo Sabres slogged through an awful 13-game winless streak before the holiday break, but they are suddenly showing signs of life. The Sabres dominated the Chicago Blackhawks in their recent game, beating them by a score of 6-2 and earning their second-straight victory.
The Sabres were impressive and imposing from the opening puck drop through the final buzzer. They stormed off to an early lead, and by the end of the first period were up 4-0 on the dazed and confused Blackhawks.
Leading the way for the Sabres' victory, they continue to excel at scoring goals. They are struggling equally to keep the puck out of their own net, but they maintain one of the most productive offenses this season. They've scored 110 times so far during the 2024-2025 campaign, which ranks No. 13 in the NHL and above playoff-bound teams like the Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings and Minnesota Wild.
One player that stood out was center Dylan Cozens. He recorded a goal and an assist for his second straight multi-point performance. It's been a tough season for the 23-year-old pivot, but this could be the start of him turning the corner. In the second year of a hefty seven-year extension, he's been rumored to be a trade candidate, largely due to his struggles. Those rumors, however, should quiet if he can continue on this upward trajectory.
With the win, the Sabres improved their record to 13-19-4 through 36 games. They are currently tied for last place in the Atlantic Division with the Detroit Red Wings, with both squads at 30 points. The Sabres are now winners of back-to-back games, however, and they are hoping it's the start of a run that brings the team out of the division and conference basement and into a crowded playoff picture.
