Penguins Place Veteran Forward on Waivers
With just one game played in about a month, the Pittsburgh Penguins have placed forward Jesse Puljujarvi on waivers. Likely with the hopes of sending him to the American Hockey League, the Penguins gave Puljujarvi a chance at the NHL after double hip surgery in the summer of 2023.
Puljujarvi wasn’t seeing the Penguins lineup much in this season, but he seemed useful when he did play. In 21 games as a bottom six forward, Puljujarvi scored three goals and five assists for eight total points.
The Penguins signed Puljujarvi to a two-year contract during the 2023-24 season and it was expected they would utilize him much more than they have. He’s made clear strides forward in recovery and seems ready for a regular job in the NHL again.
In 377 career games played between the Penguins, Carolina Hurricanes, and Edmonton Oilers, Puljujarvi has 57 goals and 69 assists for 126 total points. As a former fourth overall draft pick in 2016, and just 26 years old, there’s plenty of reason to feel hopeful he can still perform.
With Puljujarvi on waivers, and seemingly fully healthy, teams will have a chance to claim him and utilize him as they see fit.
If no one takes a claim, the Penguins will likely send Puljujarvi to their AHL affiliate the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to get him some playing time. He’s played just one game in the month of December.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!