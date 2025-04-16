Penguins’ Kris Letang Undergoes PFO Heart Surgery
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has battled countless injuries, ailments, and setbacks in his NHL career. The 37-year-old puck-mover is set to battle back once again after his latest medical procedure
The Penguins announced that Letang underwent successful PFO heart surgery. According to the team's announcement, the procedure closed a small hole in his heart. The timeline for recovery is four to six weeks.
"Letang had successful closure of a patent foramen ovale (PFO; small hole in the heart)," the team shared. "The procedure was performed at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital by interventional cardiologist Dr. Conrad Smith."
This procedure is the latest in a long line of Letang's unique medical history. His perseverance and dedication to hockey is incredible. In a 2023 interview with The Guardian, he opened up about his battle with a condition that created a small hole in his heart. The result was two strokes suffered eight years apart that kept him out of action both times.
That's not to mention the series of "regular" hockey injuries he's sustained and recovered from - knee and groin issues, upper-body injuries, and the like. Still, Letang has managed to become one of the most successful defenders in Penguins' history. The three-time Stanley Cup champion played 1,161 NHL games, all with Pittsburgh, and recorded 175 goals, 597 assists, and 772 points. He is the franchise's all-time scoring leader for defenders.
Following this recovery, Letang will play in his 19th full NHL season. Last year, he played in 74 games. He recorded nine goals and 21 assists for 30 points. It was the first time since an injury-shortened 2016-2017 season that he failed to reach the 40-point plateau.
The Penguins hope to have a full and healthy roster for next season. After three consecutive missed postseasons, the team is in the midst of a rebuild, and players like Letang will be crucial in expediting that process.
