Rookie Goalie Keeping Blue Jackets' Playoff Hopes Alive
The 2024-25 NHL season has been a roller coaster ride for the Columbus Blue Jackets, but through 81 games played, their playoff hopes are still alive. The Blue Jackets are already far exceeding expectations by being in the playoff hunt, but they have a growing chance of doing something special.
The Blue Jackets have been on the brink of elimination for quite some time, but a five-game winning streak paired with a Montreal Canadiens three-game losing streak has boosted Columbus’ playoff odds.
While the entire Blue Jackets roster is stepping up at the right time, one player in particular has been making waves. Rookie goalie Jet Greaves has been between the pipes for four of the Blue Jackets’ last five wins, securing two shutouts along the way.
At 24 years old, Greaves has NHL experience prior to the 2024-25 season, but he’s hitting a new level of play as the importance of each game ramps up.
In his last four games, Greaves has notched a perfect 4-0 record with a pair of shutouts and just three goals allowed on 123 shots faced. With a .976 save percentage, Greaves is nearly singlehandedly keeping the Blue Jackets in the playoff race.
According to moneypuck.com, the Blue Jackets now have a 15.4% chance of reaching the postseason. It’s not a huge number, but it’s way more impressive than the under 1% chance they had just a few days ago.
If the Canadiens fail to clinch a playoff spot in their final game of the season against the Carolina Hurricanes, watch for Greaves and the Blue Jackets to put up a big fight in their last game.
Greaves has a 6-2-2 record in the 2024-25 season with a .934 save percentage and 2.00 goals against average. No matter what happens to close out the campaign, it’s safe to say the Blue Jackets have found their goalie of the future.
