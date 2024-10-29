Avalanche to Lose Unexpected Goals Leader to Injury
Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton has been one of the NHL’s biggest surprises to start the 2024-25 season. Not exactly known as a goal scorer, Colton has started the year with eight goals in 10 games to lead the Avalanche.
Despite the hot start, the Avalanche may see another crucial name hit the injured reserve. Head coach Jared Bednar stated following their loss to the Chicago Blackhawks that Colton will miss time with a foot injury.
According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Colton left the arena wearing a walking boot.
Bednar was not able to give a specific time table for Colton's injury, but he is expected to miss some time. More information will likely be available by Wednesday when the Avalanche take on the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Colton blocked a shot with his foot in the second period, and did not return for the final frame. He was credited with exactly 15 minutes of ice time and recorded three shots on goal.
The loss to the Blackhawks moved the Avalanche to 5-5-0 on the year. The star players in Colorado are playing well, and Colton seemed unstoppable with his unexpected goal-scoring pace.
Colton had recorded at least a goal in six of his nine games played heading into the battle with the Blackhawks. In 10 games on the season, Colton has eight goals and an assist for nine total points.
Colton’s career high in goals came with the Lightning in 2021-22. In 79 games played that year, he picked up 22 goals and 17 assists for 39 total points.
Last season was Colton’s first year with the Avalanche and he put up a career-high 40 points (17G-23A).
The Avalanche are already dealing with a few big-name absences and after stumbling out of the gate, really can’t afford to lose someone like Colton.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!