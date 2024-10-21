Penguins Need More From Sidney Crosby
The Pittsburgh Penguins have stumbled out of the gate in the 2024-25 season. With a 3-4-0 record through their first seven games, the Penguins have seen a few different areas of concern sprout throughout the lineup. While goaltending and defense have been the low points, there is one key player who has had an unexpectedly slow start.
Captain Sidney Crosby is still one of the greatest players in the world, even at age 37, but the Penguins aren’t seeing his best work to start the new season. After a summer of contract drama and pundits begging for his departure from Pittsburgh, Crosby hasn’t done much to show why staying was the right move.
In seven games played, Crosby has six points, which doesn’t sound terrible, but you have to look at the details. Only one of those points is a goal, and he’s recorded points in just three of the Penguins’ first seven games.
There’s been enough production to hit the 1,600-point milestone, but something has just felt off about Crosby.
It’s been seven games, and aside from a good performance against the struggling Buffalo Sabres, Crosby hasn’t taken games over like he normally does. Evgeni Malkin has taken the spotlight as the show stealer, but Crosby needs to get back to his normal self.
There is no doubt Crosby will get there, too, it’s just been an unusual first couple of weeks. Considering he opened 2023-24 with a four-game point streak and 22 points (12G-10A) through the first 16 games, so much more has been expected this year.
Crosby was a minus-three in the Penguins’ recent 6-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets and is a minus-four on the season. It's been a tough start to the year and the road is only getting more challenging.
It’s not fair to say Crosby has been invisible to start an important year for the Penguins, but he hasn’t been at his best. The Penguins need their leader to be at his best if they want any chance at competing for the playoffs.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!