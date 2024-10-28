Former Penguins Legend Surprises Pittsburgh Youth Hockey Skaters
The Pittsburgh Penguins are set to take on the Minnesota Wild in an upcoming game, but this one carries significantly more emotional weight than a normal regular season contest. That's because this will be the final time former Penguins goalie and current Wild back-up Marc-Andre Fleury will play in Pittsburgh, the city he began his NHL career.
With the Wild already in town for their game against the Penguins, it allowed Fleury to participate in some extra off-ice activities. Fleury has remained a beloved figure in Pittsburgh, despite an unceremonious exit in 2017, when the Vegas Golden Knights made him their first starter through the expansion draft.
Fleury took some time to practice with and meet with a Pittsburgh-area youth hockey program. Excel Hockey Academy (HA), whose goal is "combining a superior education with world-class elite level hockey training," welcomed Fleury to their practice session that was taking place at the Mario Lemieux Sports Complex, where the Wild are also practicing while in town.
The Penguins' social media team was on hand to capture the moment. They shared some clips of Fleury's surprise visit on their X account. In the video, you can see the 39 year-old goalie taking shots and attempting some poke checks on some incoming players.
Pittsburgh is welcoming Fleury back with open arms for his farewell season. In addition to having him surprise the youth players, the Penguins also released limited edition gear that will be available for sale during the Pens and Wild contest at PPG Paints Arena.
Fleury was the first overall selection of the 2003 NHL Draft and was the Penguins' first draft pick to kick off their historic run. During his tenure in Pittsburgh, he became the organizations' winningest goalie, playing in 691 games and collecting 375 wins. He was also a member of three Stanley Cup-winning teams in Pittsburgh, hoisting the trophy in 2009, 2016, and 2017. With his final season underway, Fleury is hoping to steal one last victory against his former team.