Blue Jackets Defenseman Named Third Star of Week
The Columbus Blue Jackets were shutout by the Boston Bruins on the second half of a back-to-back coming out of the holiday break, but that shouldn’t slow down star defenseman Zach Weresnki. Before the shutout at the hands of the Bruins, Werenski led the Blue Jackets with seven assists over the previous two games.
It’s those seven helpers bookending the holiday break that made the NHL name the Blue Jackets defenseman their third star of the week. In three games played over the week, Werenski picked up seven assists, including four on the power play, helping push the Blue Jackets go 2-1-0 for the week.
While averaging just under 25 minutes per game, Werenski picked up three assists in a win over the Montreal Canadiens, then four assists against the Bruins in the first half of the home-and-home series.
The 2024-25 season is an emotional year for the Blue Jackets but Werenski has been a constant force on their blue line. With 11 goals and 28 assists for 39 total points in 37 games played, he’s one of the top scorers on the roster.
The only Blue Jackets player with more points through 37 games is emerging forward Kirill Marchenko with 40 (14G-26A).
Werenski is on pace for a career year with a projected 86 points in all 82 games played.
Through 37 games of the regular season, the Blue Jackets are at a much higher level than expected. They hold a 15-16-6 record for 36 standings points and just a handful out of an Eastern Conference wild card spot.
The Blue Jackets sit fifth in the Metropolitan Division with a three-point lead over the struggling New York Rangers.
The NHL also recognized Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele as the first star of the week and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin as the second star of the week.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!