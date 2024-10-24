Penguins Reveal Special Edition Gear for Former Goalie
The Pittsburgh Penguins' organization has a special place in thier hearts for goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. The team selected him with the first overall pick of the 2003 NHL Draft, and 21 years later, he's collected the second most wins in NHL history and three Stanley Cups championships.
While his departure caused some issues with the Penguins, their relationship has stayed strong. It's such a good relationship, in fact, that the team is honoring the current Minnesota Wild goalie in a unique way when they visit the Pens on October 29th.
The Penguins' social media team announced that in honor of Fleury returning for presumably the final time in his NHL career, they will have special edition gear for sale at their team store during the game. They will have shirts, jerseys, and commemorative pucks, according to the team's tweet.
The Pens join the rest of the league in honoring Fleury this year. This season is his final one in the NHL, and every team has either acknowledged him or presented him with some sort of retirement gift, but this move by his former team is a step above.
It makes sense that the Penguins would do something special for a player they love so much. After all, he spent 13 seasons with Pittsburgh. Over that span, he played in 691 regular season games for the and posted a record of 375-216-66. He was the backstop to one of the best teams of the NHL's salary cap era, putting up a tremendous goals against average of 2.58 and a .912% save percentage.
This year Fleury has taken a backseat out of the gate due to the unreal performance of Filip Gustavsson in net. In the one game he has appeared, he made 30 saves in an overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken.
