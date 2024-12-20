Penguins' Sidney Crosby Breaks Scoring Slump With Ironic Timing
The Pittsburgh Penguins have flipped the switch as of late and turned into one of the hottest teams in the NHL. Heading into their contest with the league’s worst team the Nashville Predators, the Penguins held a 7-2-1 record in their previous 10 games. Despite the success in the win column, captain Sidney Crosby did not score a single goal in that run.
Crosby helped the cause with 10 assists in the Penguins’ previous 10 outings but hadn’t found the back of the net since scoring his milestone 600th career goal.
Before departing for Nashville, Crosby was asked about his scoring slump and knew how to have some fun with his answer.
“Usually when I’m asked about it, it’s usually when it starts to change,” Crosby said. “So thank you. What took you so long?”
Crosby smiled through the answer knowing he’d break through his slump eventually, but maybe even he didn’t expect the timing.
Not only did Crosby score his first goal in 10 games against the Predators, he also picked up three assists to help give the Penguins a 5-4 overtime win. Crosby’s goal came during a second period power play opportunity that tied the game at two.
“Hopefully, it’ll start to go in, in bunches now,” Crosby said after the game. “Definitely a relief to see one go in and just to find a way to get some momentum there. I thought we built off that and it was big in getting back in the game.”
Crosby is as superstitious as they come and him finding the back of the net for the first time in 10 games right after being asked about his drought couldn’t be more perfect timing.
It may have helped that Crosby was playing with some extra edge in Nashville, as Predators forward Michael McCarron took a few shots at Crosby during the game. Immediately after scoring his goal, Crosby took a quick jab at McCarron before staring him down the whole way to the bench.
The four-point night finally got Crosby back over a point-per-game pace with 35 points (9G-26A) in 34 games.
