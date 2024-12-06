Predators Rough Season Continues to Worsen
After the Nashville Predators had such a busy offseason, the expectations grew for their 2024-2025 season. That's what happens when you spend more than any other team and eclipse $100 million in total contracts handed out.
But as the third month of the season progresses, the Predators are passing the point of no return. What began as a poor start quickly turned into a potential dumpster fire as the team is now 7-14-6 and sit in seventh place of the Central Division.
The latest blow came when veteran center and former Stanley Cup champion Ryan O'Reily sustained a lower-body injury. While not considered season-ending, the 33-year-old was placed on Injured Reserve and is considered week-to-week.
O'Reilly has been one of the team's most consistent and dependable players since arriving in Nashville. He captained the St. Louis Blues to their 2019 Stanley Cup Championship, and was hoping to help the Preds lift their first Cup as an organization. Through the first 26 games, he's skated just around 20 minutes per game while putting up five goals and nine assists. In addition, he's been the team's most valuable penalty killer and playing the most amount of penalty killing ice-time amongst Nashville forwards.
With O'Reilly out, the forward depth takes another hit. The Predators have already seen several players struggle to produce this season, from superstar free agent Steven Stamkos failing to score like he used to former first-round pick Philip Tomasino being traded away. The team's forwards have already been stretched thin, and now they will be further tested without their veteran center available.
One thing the Predators have tried to emphasize amid their struggling season is that this provides an opportunity for younger players to make an impact and impression. It's something general manager Barry Trotz has spoken about multiple times this season, and there are a few forwards in the AHL and lower in the lineup that will now see a larger role for the next few weeks. Hopefully one of them can make a positive impression to fill the void of O'Reilly.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!