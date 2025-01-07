Penguins Take Key Forward Off Trade Market
Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Pittsburgh Penguins seemed destined to be sellers at the trade deadline for the second straight year. With a 7-12-4 record around American Thanksgiving, a number of key names within the Penguins lineup were emerging as top trade targets.
While defenseman Marcus Pettersson is still catching most of the attention, it also felt certain the Penguins would find a trade partner for Rickard Rakell. At the halfway point of the season, however, Rakell leads the Penguins in goals with 18 and has been a huge piece of the team’s turnaround.
The Penguins enter the back half of their season with a 17-17-7 record, tied for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. With the playoffs a clear goal in Pittsburgh, the Penguins may want to keep Rakell around for the push.
According to Josh Yohe of the Athletic, president and general manager Kyle Dubas is essentially taking Rakell off the trade market barring a massive offer.
“Dubas doesn’t feel any extreme desire to deal Rakell,” Yohe writes. “I don’t think he feels pressured at all. If a team made an outrageous offer for Rakell, then sure, Dubas would be more than willing to listen.”
Yohe notes that since the salary cap is expected to take a huge jump this offseason, that’s when a Rakell trade would make more sense.
“From what team sources tell me, however, a Rakell trade would be far more likely in the summer.”
Rakell makes $5 million against the salary cap and is under contract through the 2027-28 season. At the time of the signing that seemed like a huge dollar amount, but it’ll be far more affordable next year.
The Penguins aren’t guaranteed a spot in the playoffs, but Rakell sure gives them a better chance of reaching their goals. It’s been a bounce back year for Rakell and the Penguins want to see what he can do under their watch.
