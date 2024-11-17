Penguins Forward Likely Trade Piece Before Deadline
It’s safe to say that the Pittsburgh Penguins have been disappointed with their start to the 2024-25 season as they sit near the bottom of the NHL. With not much room left to sink, it’s expected that the Penguins will again be sellers at the trade deadline.
The Penguins already got themselves involved in the trade market by sending Lars Eller to the Washington Capitals in exchange for a couple of draft picks. Reports have indicated that the Penguins might not be done making trades, but who might be on the block has been debated.
Names like Marcus Pettersson and Drew O’Connor are popular trade options from the Penguins, but another key forward’s days might be numbered in Pittsburgh.
A source has told Breakaway On SI that Rickard Rakell might not make it through the trade deadline on the Penguins.
Rakell is a plausible name to be moved based on his skill, but the contract has kept people from putting him on trade boards. Rakell will have three years remaining at $5 million annually after this season.
Not only does Rakell still cost a boat load, but he’ll be 34 years old when the contract comes to an end in 2028.
It wouldn’t be an easy trade to pull off, but Rakell has been having a solid bounceback season to this point. In 20 games played, he’s one of the top goal scorers in the Penguins' lineup with six, plus another five assists for 11 total points.
It took Rakell 20 games to score his first goal of the season last year and he finished with 15 in 70 games. A shoulder injury hampered Rakell for most of the 2023-24 season, but now that he’s fully healthy, he’s finding the back of the net at his usual pace.
In 741 career games over parts of 13 NHL seasons, Rakell has 207 goals and 253 assists for 460 total points.
The Contract isn’t attractive, but if he can keep up his offensive pace, the Penguins shouldn’t have too many issues moving Rakell.
The same source also stated Pettersson will likely be traded, as well if the Penguins don’t turn their season around quickly.
