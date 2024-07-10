Blue Jackets Avoid Arbitration Case With Defenseman
When the NHLPA announced that 14 players had elected salary arbitration, the Columbus Blue Jackets had three names on that list—the most of any team involved. The Blue Jackets saw forward Kirill Marchenko, goalie Jet Greaves, and defenseman Jake Christiansen all file for arbitration.
Of those three, Christiansen is the first to officially sign a new contract. According to SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Blue Jackets will avoid a hearing with Christiansen with a new deal signed. Friedman reports the contract is worth $775,000 at the NHL level and $350,000 at the American Hockey League level. $400,000 of the contract is guaranteed.
The Blue Jackets later stated it is a one-year, two-way contract for the 2024-25 season.
Christiansen didn’t have much NHL experience to demand a massive dollar amount, but he has put up great numbers in the minors. After joining the Blue Jackets organization in 2020, Christiansen has appeared in 44 NHL games and has a goal and six assists to his name.
At the AHL level, however, Christiansen is a top puck mover from the blue line. In 202 games over four seasons with the Cleveland Monsters, he has recorded 140 total points (40G-100A). Christiansen represented the Monsters at the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic and was named to the AHL's second All-Star Team for the 2021-22 season.
Christiansen’s 46 points (13G-33A) during the 2023-24 season was second on the Monsters, behind only Trey Fix-Wolansky, who notched 60 points. Christiansen played in four AHL playoff games and only scored one goal.
At 24 years old, Christiansen still has time to grow into a regular NHLer, but he’ll need to find that same offensive output at the NHL level.
The Blue Jackets have a good young group of players to build a future around, and Christiansen has a great chance of being a valuable member of that group.
