What to Expect from Last Three NHL Arbitration Filings
When the NHLPA announced the list of 14 restricted free agents who filed for salary arbitration, teams across the NHL worked hard to sign these players to new deals. After a few weeks of negotiations, only three players who filed remain without a contract, and arbitration dates are set.
Kirill Marchenko of the Columbus Blue Jackets is set to have a hearing on July 31. Ryan Lindgren of the New York Rangers is set for August 2. Arguably, the most notable name on the list, Martin Necas, is expected to have his hearing on August 4.
Most teams have avoided arbitration hearings up to this point, with only Spencer Stastney of the Nashville Predators signing a new deal through a third party. Stastney penned a two-year deal worth $825,000 against the NHL salary cap annually.
Of the 14 names initially listed, the three that remain are three of the most experienced players to file this year. Marchenko has 137 games under his belt, Lindgren has 333, and Necas has 362.
With hearings closing in, what can these players expect from their teams?
Martin Necas
Necas has garnered the most attention from the beginning, thanks to the Hurricanes possibly looking to trade the budding star. After 53 points in 77 games in 2023-24, the Hurricanes believed they needed the extra cap space to bolster their roster.
With the opening of free agency well in the rearview and trades all but over for a while, the Hurricanes are ready to bring Necas back on a new contract. General manager Eric Tulsky said Necas will return to the Hurricanes one way or another.
Ryan Lindgren
Anything is possible between the Rangers and Lindgren at this point. The 26-year-old could cash out on a long-term deal, devoting his prime years to New York. Or, he could sign short-term deal and the Rangers don’t start eating into his unrestricted free agent years.
Arthur Staple of the Athletic expects a one-year contract to be signed before the arbitration date but is prepared to be proven wrong. The Rangers have a difficult offseason coming up in 2025 and might need all the cap space they can get.
Kirill Marchenko
The Blue Jackets have been playing hardball with Marchenko, who is likely to get the smallest contract of the remaining bunch. The player has no desire to go to a hearing but hasn’t been given an offer he feels suits him.
“I haven’t received any worthy offers yet,” Marchenko said to rg.org.
New Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell says a two-year deal may fit best for both sides as arbitration looms.
