Panthers Star Details Emotions of Finals
The Florida Panthers were able to overcome every obstacle in their path this postseason en route to their first Stanley Cup in franchise history, but they certainly didn't make it easy on themselves or their fans.
In the Stanley Cup Final, the Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 series lead over the Edmonton Oilers and looked poised to close out the sweep. The Oilers didn't back down, though, winning three straight games of their own to force a winner-take-all Game 7 back in Sunrise. As every Florida fan was fearing the reverse sweep, the Panthers were able to get their act together just in time to win Game 7 2-1 and claim the greatest trophy in all of sports.
It wasn't just the Panthers' fans who were riding an emotional rollercoaster throughout the Stanley Cup Final, though. During an appearance on TSN 1050's "First Up" on Tuesday, defenseman Aaron Ekblad explained the variety of emotions he felt throughout the series.
“When you’re up 3-0, it doesn’t get any easier to win,” Ekblad said. “When [the Oilers came back], what a crazy whirlwind, rollercoaster of emotions that you go through during that time.
“That feeling when you wake up in the morning and you have a chance to win the Stanley Cup is a feeling that’s unmatched. We got to do it four times, so you can imagine those mornings and how shaky our hands were.”
Ekblad, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, has been through all the highs and lows over his decade in Florida, so finally winning a championship was nothing short of cathartic.
Due to the nature of the NHL, though, Florida unfortunately only had a week to celebrate before the start of free agency. In just a few days, Ekblad saw fellow defensemen Brandon Montour and Oliver Ekman-Larsson leave for greener pastures, as did goaltender Anthony Stolarz and forwards Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan Lomberg and Kevin Stenlund. Ekblad, who was in trade rumors himself, is obviously sad to see so many of his teammates leave, but is happy they got rewarded for their efforts.
“Every player has to chase the money at some point in their career, it’s really important,” said Ekblad. “Obviously we would have liked to have some of those guys back in order to run it back, but we reached our ultimate goal. Kudos to them for going and doing what they need to do but we’ll be working and grinding [here] waiting to get back and do what we do best.”
The 28-year-old defenseman is entering the final season of an eight-year extension he signed back in 2016, but no matter what happens in the future, he will go down as one of the greatest players in franchise history.
